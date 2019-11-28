Telangana govt not taking necessary steps to allow TSRTC employees to resume duties: RTC workers

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) have alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao-led government is not taking necessary steps to allow the employees resume their duties or to relieve them permanently.

The RTC employees on Monday called off their 52-day strike, during which at least five workers employed with the state-run organisation had committed suicide.

The employees had been protesting since October 5 over several demands, including revision of pay.

"After the strike was officially called off after 52 days, we approached the High Court, from there the matter was transferred to Labour Court, it has further directed us to join duties first but Chief Minister KCR is not allowing us to join nor relieving us permanently from our duties," said Mohammed Abdul Aziz, TSRTC employee.

"He is not willing to talk. We have worked for the welfare of people and not to gain profits. There are many departments that are alleged as corrupt but we have sincerely performed our duties and in return, we are getting this. We request the Chief Minister to come forward and conclude this issue," he added.

Another TSRTC employee, Shailaja stated that the State government is not taking the necessary steps to solve the matter of the workers.

"The 52-day long strike would have been solved in two minutes, but the government has made it a big issue. The government is not taking proper steps towards it," said Shailaja.

"All the employees working at Chief Minister Residence, MLA's Staff and all the Government Institution are given free travelling pass by TSRTC. The common people are suffering," she added.

Police detained 100 TSRTC workers ready to report for duty, a day after the TSRTC-Joint Action Committee (JAC) issued an order to call off the nearly two-month strike and asked the workers to re-join services. The detained employees were taken to Osmania University Police Station.

The Telangana High Court on November 23 refused to adjudicate on the issue of strike by around 48,000 TSRTC employees. It decided to refer the matter to the Labour Department for a settlement. Also, the state government has said it will not accept the agitating employees back for work.

Heavy police deployment has been made at bus depots and at Bus Bhawan. A two-tier police system was put in place at the Secunderabad Jubilee Bus Station.

The RTC employees have made it clear that they will report for duty and have officially called off their strike. Police said they are ready to detain more workers if they agitate.

A state cabinet meeting is likely to be held at Pragati Bhavan here on Thursday where the RTC issue is expected to be taken up among other issues. However, the meeting may also be extended for a day. (ANI)

