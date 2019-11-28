Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees demanding the state government to take necessary steps in order to resume the duties of the workers (Photo/ANI)
Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees demanding the state government to take necessary steps in order to resume the duties of the workers (Photo/ANI)

Telangana govt not taking necessary steps to allow TSRTC employees to resume duties: RTC workers

ANI | Updated: Nov 27, 2019 12:44 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) have alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao-led government is not taking necessary steps to allow the employees resume their duties or to relieve them permanently.
The RTC employees on Monday called off their 52-day strike, during which at least five workers employed with the state-run organisation had committed suicide.
The employees had been protesting since October 5 over several demands, including revision of pay.
"After the strike was officially called off after 52 days, we approached the High Court, from there the matter was transferred to Labour Court, it has further directed us to join duties first but Chief Minister KCR is not allowing us to join nor relieving us permanently from our duties," said Mohammed Abdul Aziz, TSRTC employee.
"He is not willing to talk. We have worked for the welfare of people and not to gain profits. There are many departments that are alleged as corrupt but we have sincerely performed our duties and in return, we are getting this. We request the Chief Minister to come forward and conclude this issue," he added.
Another TSRTC employee, Shailaja stated that the State government is not taking the necessary steps to solve the matter of the workers.
"The 52-day long strike would have been solved in two minutes, but the government has made it a big issue. The government is not taking proper steps towards it," said Shailaja.
"All the employees working at Chief Minister Residence, MLA's Staff and all the Government Institution are given free travelling pass by TSRTC. The common people are suffering," she added.
Police detained 100 TSRTC workers ready to report for duty, a day after the TSRTC-Joint Action Committee (JAC) issued an order to call off the nearly two-month strike and asked the workers to re-join services. The detained employees were taken to Osmania University Police Station.
The Telangana High Court on November 23 refused to adjudicate on the issue of strike by around 48,000 TSRTC employees. It decided to refer the matter to the Labour Department for a settlement. Also, the state government has said it will not accept the agitating employees back for work.
Heavy police deployment has been made at bus depots and at Bus Bhawan. A two-tier police system was put in place at the Secunderabad Jubilee Bus Station.
The RTC employees have made it clear that they will report for duty and have officially called off their strike. Police said they are ready to detain more workers if they agitate.
A state cabinet meeting is likely to be held at Pragati Bhavan here on Thursday where the RTC issue is expected to be taken up among other issues. However, the meeting may also be extended for a day. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 04:04 IST

'Tantrik pooja' at Kala Bhairava temple creates stir in Andhra,...

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Allegations that a 'Tantrik pooja' was performed in the famous Sri Kala Bhairava Swamy temple in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday has caused a stir in the region.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 03:55 IST

Telangana: Two injured after chemical container explodes in...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Two persons sustained injuries after a chemical container exploded in a scrap shop in Jagadgiri Gutta area here, police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 03:28 IST

Telangana: Woman dies after being run over by lorry in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): A 35-year-old woman died after she was run over by a lorry in ECIL area here, police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 03:21 IST

Mumbai: Poster featuring picture of Bal Thackeray and Indira...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): As the stage is set for the newly formed alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress -- the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' -- led by Uddhav Thackeray to form the government in Maharashtra, a poster was seen near Shiv Sena Bhawan here featuring a picture of Bal Thackeray

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 02:01 IST

UP: 4 dead, 30 injured in bus accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Four people died while at least 30 others sustained injuries after a bus they were travelling in met with a major accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway in Kannauj here on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 00:59 IST

Harsh Vardhan, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury spar in Lok Sabha during...

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sparred in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday during a debate on a bill to ban e-cigarettes with the former saying he expects more dignified behaviour from Chowdhury and the latter accu

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 00:04 IST

Uddhav Thackeray invites PM Modi for oath-taking ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI) Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his oath-taking ceremony as Maharashtra's new Chief Minister scheduled here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:58 IST

Governor trying to 'create confrontation' with WB govt, says TMC minister

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Minister of State (Health) in the West Bengal government, Chandrima Bhattacharya on Wednesday alleged that Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was 'creating a confrontation with the state government.'

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:45 IST

Goa Youth Congress intensifies campaign on Mhadei issue

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The digital campaign of the Congress party on Mhadei today issued a poster with a caption that seemingly draws from the ongoing International Film Festival of India in Goa.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:45 IST

Centre approves Loktak Inland waterways project in Manipur

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Union Ministry of Shipping on Wednesday approved the long pending demand of Manipur government for the development of Loktak Inland Waterways project in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:40 IST

A Raja terms Pragya's 'Godse Deshbhakt' remark as condemnable

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP A Raja on Wednesday said that BJP MP Pragya Thakur's comment, painting Nathuram Godse as a nationalist was condemnable.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:40 IST

AB-PMJAY opens Bronze Certification Accreditation for all...

New Delhi [India], Nov 27(ANI): Strengthening the system of quality culture in healthcare sector, the Central government's National Health Authority (NHA) has now decided to open Bronze Certificate Accreditation for all hospitals even though they are not emplaned with Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantr

Read More
iocl