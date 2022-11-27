Telangana Govt provides financial support under Dalit Bandhu scheme

Mahbubnagar (Telangana) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Government of Telangana is providing financial support to the Dalit community under the 'Dalit Bandhu Scheme' by giving financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to Dalit families.



The amount will be transferred to the beneficiary's account to start any business-related activity. The people are grateful for this wonderful initiative by Telangana Government for the Dalit Community people.

Veeranna, a beneficiary and resident of Gadwal said, "We have received Rs.10 lakhs from the KCR government as a Dalit Bandhu loan by which we have started our own footwear shop here in Gadwal now. The money which we got from the Telangana government is sufficient to start a Footwear shop. My dream has come true. I am happily opening a new store."

Sunita, a beneficiary and resident of Gadwal said, "I belong to a Dalit Community from SC. I got a loan sanctioned from the KCR government. I am grateful for including us in the Dalit Bandhu initiative scheme. It's a very good initiative. Many people are benefiting from this scheme. I received Rs. 10 lakhs. I own a shop now and I am very happy." (ANI)

