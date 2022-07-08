Telangana govt provides Midday Meal Scheme to government school students

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 8 (ANI): The midday meal scheme is a school meal programme in Telangana designed to better the nutritional standing of school-aged children.

The programme supplies free lunches on working days for children in primary and upper primary classes in government schools.

The menu of the mid-day meals is dal, rice, egg and veg biryani.





Mohammad Ahmed, a student of class 6 from the boy's government school in Hyderabad stated that they get mid-day meals every day, they get Dal, rice and egg. "The meals are very tasty. We get time to play and the teachers are very good," Ahmed said.

Mohd Rizwan Ali, an Assistant Physical Science teacher of government boys high school, Golconda stated, " a mid-day meal is a thoughtful concept. Every day they get food for students and on Saturdays, they provide students with Veg Biryani. The government scheme of mid-day meals is a good initiative."

A 9th class student of Government boys' school said, " we get dal rice and eggs every day, I urge KCR to continue this facility."

Suresh, a teacher said, "every day around 200 kids eat food, daily we get dal and rice and every alternate day we get eggs, Veg Biryani on Saturdays. There are economically weaker people in school who cannot afford breakfast and directly they eat lunch here. So, I thank the government for providing Mid-day meals and urge the government to continue the meals."

"Every day more than 250 kids eat the mid-day meals here," he added. (ANI)

