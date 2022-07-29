Telangana govt providing free water supply up to 20,000 litres for residents in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 29 (ANI): In a step to fulfil poll-promise in Telangana, the state government is providing 'free' water supply to all domestic consumers up to 20,000 litres (20KL).

Domestic-Slum, Domestic-Individual, Domestic- Multi Storeyed Building(MSB)/Bulk connections are eligible for 20 KL (20000 litres) free water supply.

The government said that Domestic-slum connections are not required to fix meters for availing the scheme, however, Domestic-individual, Domestic-MSB/Bulk connections shall get "Functional Meters Fixed" to their connections for scheme eligibility.

Speaking to ANI, Mohd Asadullah Khan resident of Masab Tank, thanked the state government and said that they are providing good facilities.



"We are getting drinking water every day and the government is providing good facilities. Now the government is giving us drinking water for free, we need not pay even a single rupee for the water bill. We thank the Telangana government for taking care of poor people like us," he said.

"After KCR become Chief Minister he implemented many welfare schemes for poor people. KCR is lucky for the state, from the movement he became the CM. Telangana State received good rains as all the dams and reservoirs filled with water. Every person in Telangana is happy with him," the resident added.

Another resident, Mohd Idris said that the poor benefitted from the free water supply.

"I thank the Telangana government and KCR for providing free drinking water supply for the residents. For the last one and a half to two years we are not paying the water bill. Poor people like us are benefited from this scheme. Before there was a shortage of water but after KCR became Chief Minster, there is no shortage of water," he said.

KCR in his manifesto for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections in 2020, had promised that it will provide free water up to 20,000 litres to domestic consumers in the city. (ANI)

