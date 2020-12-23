Telangana govt revises rates for COVID-19 testing in state

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 22 (ANI): Telangana government have revised rates for conducting COVID-19 tests in private National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved Labs, on Tuesday.

"Samples which are collected at the labs /hospitals including all charges have reduced to a cap of Rs 500/- which was earlier Rs 850/-. Samples which are collected from home Including all charges have reduced with a cap of Rs 750/- which was earlier Rs 1,200," stated a press release by the Telangana Medical Health and Family Welfare Department.

In view of increased availability of test kits and reduction in the cost of both Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) extraction kits and RT-PCR kits, the cost of testing has decreased and requested to revise rates for COVID-19 testing.



"All private NABL and ICMR approved labs are instructed to follow the guidelines issued by ICMR from time to time. All labs /hospitals/institutes are instructed to display the revised tariffs prominently and strictly comply with the above orders. Non-compliance shall attract action as per the provisions of the law," it added.

"All District Health and medical officers are directed to monitor closely, enforce the prices strictly and give wide publicity. The Director of Public Health and Family Welfare shall take further necessary action in the matter", the release stated. (ANI)

