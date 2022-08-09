Telangana govt sanctions funds for road infrastructure in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 9 (ANI): The Telangana government has sanctioned fund for the GHMC limits to upgrade roads of city.

Local leaders and residents have welcomed this step.

Anil Kumar, a local leader from the Nampally area, said, "The road from Sarojini main road to Pocham Basti is in poor condition, therefore, we approached an authority and later, we were sanctioned 50 lakh, a tender was issued, a contract was awarded, and work will begin shortly. It is very fortunate that development work has started and local residents are also happy."



Kumar thanked the Telangana government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Mohd Fasalullah Khan, a local resident, said that many people used to fall from their bikes due to the terrible condition of the roads.

"Local leaders, with the assistance of MLAs, petitioned the Telangana government for road approval. The road has been approved, and a CC road will be built shortly. This route will be made easier," he added. (ANI)

