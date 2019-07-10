Representative image
Telangana: Govt school headmaster held on charges of sexual abuse

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 02:26 IST

Khammam (Telangana) [India], July 10 (ANI): Police on Tuesday arrested a government school headmaster on charges of sexually abusing and molesting children in the school.
Investigating Officer R Ashok said the headmaster, identified as Shankar Reddy, was arrested after an investigation conducted by police on the basis of complaints filed by students as well as their parents.
"We had complainants about Shankar Reddy from students as well as parents. Based on this, we conducted an enquiry and arrested him today," Ashok said.
The 56-year-old was produced before a court here and remanded to judicial custody. (ANI)

