Telangana govt sets up cabinet sub-panel to tackle Omicron

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 30 (ANI): The Telangana government on Monday set up a cabinet sub-committee to tackle the situation that may arise due to Omicron, the new variant of Coronavirus found in some countries.



The four-member committee, headed by State Health Minister T Harish Rao, will recommend to the state government the measures needed to tackle the current pandemic situation and also to expedite the COVID-19 vaccination.

Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, Panchayati Raj Minister E. Dayakar Rao and Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy will be the members of the panel.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron' and alerted countries of the new variant. (ANI)

