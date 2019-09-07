Telangana BJP State president Dr K Laxman speaking to ANI on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Telangana BJP State president Dr K Laxman speaking to ANI on Saturday. Photo/ANI

Telangana govt should declare health emergency: BJP state president on outbreak of dengue, malaria

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 16:51 IST

Telangana (Hyderabad) [India], Sep 7 (ANI): Telangana BJP State president Dr K Laxman on Saturday expressed concern over the outbreak of dengue and malaria and said that the state government should declare a health emergency.
Speaking to ANI, Laxman said, "Hyderabad has become a capital of dengue and chikungunya and now the entire state is dealing with malaria and dengue. There is no proper nursing staff, equipment and even doctors. The state government should declare "Health Emergency" but the government out of prestigious issues are not even adopting this Aayushman Bharath and Aarogyasri. Due to the lack of facilities in the hospitals' poor people are losing their lives."
Expressing his views on the outbreak of the diseases, a BJP member N. Ramchander Rao said, "We came here to visit the Gandhi Hospital as cases of dengue, malaria, typhoid and chikungunya are being reported at an alarming rate. The number of patients outnumbers the capacity of the hospital."
"Machinery like MRIs and CT Scan are not sufficient. The state government is being negligent in order to react on these cases," said a hospital staff.
He added, "We demand the government to take measures to tackle pollution in the city and should use "Anti Mosquito Fogging" to decrease the mosquitoes. The government should release enough funds to the hospitals so that equipments could be installed immediately." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 17:21 IST

Centre constitutes Task Force for drawing up National...

New Delhi (India), Sept 7 (ANI): The Central government on Saturday constituted a task force for drawing up the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) of Rs 100 lakh crore from the fiscal year 2019-20 to 2024-25.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 17:11 IST

UP: Village Development Officer kills self after facing casteist slurs

Lakhimpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): A Village Development Officer, allegedly upset with casteist slurs, committed suicide here at his residence on Friday evening. Police have made some arrests in the case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 17:10 IST

J-K leaders to be in custody till environment created for...

New Delhi [India], Sep 7 (ANI): Defending government's move of detaining political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir after repeal of Article 370, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday said they have not been charged with any criminal offence and are only in "preventive detention" while n

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 17:08 IST

Chhattisgarh CM announces several initiatives to be taken for...

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced several initiatives for boosting up the industrial sector and certain achievements which have already been accomplished by the state government in other core sectors including farming and automobile sectors.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 17:02 IST

Will ease curbs in J-K if Pak behaves: Doval

New Delhi [India], Sep 7 (ANI):Noting that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is getting better, National Security Advisor (NSA)Ajit Doval on Saturday said that restrictions can only be lifted only when Pakistan "behaves".

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 17:01 IST

Chennai: Officers Training Academy holds passing out parade for...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sep 7 (ANI): A passing out parade was held for a total of 183 students who graduated as cadets from the Officers Training Academy here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 17:00 IST

JAP president Pappu Yadav holds cycle march to protest against...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): To protest against higher penalties for violating traffic norms under the new rules, JAP president and former Member of Parliament (MP) Pappu Yadav on Saturday led a 'cycle march' here on the city streets.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 16:50 IST

BJP Yuva Morcha protests against Kejriwal, demands Kanhaiya's...

New Delhi [India], Sep 7 (ANI): BJP Yuva Morcha on Saturday held a protest here over Arvind Kejriwal government's alleged decision to not prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the JNU sedition case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 16:40 IST

AgustaWestland case: Court dismisses bail plea of Christian Michel

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed the bail plea of Christian Michel, an alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 16:14 IST

People came forward to support us after Section 377 was struck...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Last year's Supreme Court judgement to strike down Section 377 of the Criminal Procedure Code brought a sense of jubilation among the LGBTQ community. Nasser and Nasreen, a couple from Chennai credit the historical judgement for their happily married life.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 16:13 IST

PM Modi keeps brisk pace of work, addresses three gatherings on Saturday

New Delhi (India), September 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, known for keeping a brisk pace of work, on Saturday delivered a speech at the ISRO Space Centre in the morning and addressed gatherings at Mumbai and Aurangabad, all within a gap of eight hours.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 16:12 IST

Delhi: Two motorcycle-borne assailants snatch chain from woman...

New Delhi [India] Sept 7 (ANI): In an incident caught on a CCTV camera on Friday, two motorcycle-borne assailants snatched a chain from a woman and ran away.

Read More
iocl