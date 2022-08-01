Telangana govt to distribute 1 crore national flags to all households as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Siricilla (Telangana) [India], August 1 (ANI): Ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, the Telangana government has decided to celebrate "Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu" that will be held from August 8 to 22 across the state.

The government will distribute 1 crore national flags to the households in the state as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, for which it has given a contract to Siricilla skilled hand workers (Chenetha Karmikulu) who received the order from the state government to manufacture the flags.

"Telangana government readied one crore National flags for distribution to all households in the state," Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said.

He directed the officials to ensure that the flags are distributed in all villages, mandals and municipalities. Films on national integration and patriotism will be shown free of cost to school children in all cinema theatres.

A skilled hand worker who was one of those who received the order to weave the flag, said that the order has given jobs to numerous people in the town.

"As India is celebrating 75 years of independence on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, as part of Har Ghar Tiranga, we got National Flags order in Sircilla. We do the cutting and stitching work here. Nearly 5 lakh national flags were given by cutting and stitching, and nearly 100 people got jobs. Many people in Sircilla are doing the cutting and stitching work and nearly 5,000 workers are working," he said.

A lady hand worker said that they are being paid more than what they get as daily labourers.



"Even after doing so much hard work, we don't get much money as we are getting now. We are getting around Rs 270 and this has given a lot of job opportunities. All of the women are working hard," she said.

Notably, The initiative of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12 to celebrate and commemorate 75 glorious years of Independence of India.

With over 50,000 events successfully held across 28 States, 8 UTs, and over 150 countries, the initiative of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is one of the largest programs ever organized in terms of scope and participation.

A citizen, a private organization or an educational institution may hoist or display the National Flag on all days and occasions. There is no restriction on timing of flag display.

Machine-made flags are permitted in addition to hand-made flags.

The government has amended the Flag Code of India to allow the tricolour to be displayed in the open and on individual houses or buildings through day and night.

The Flag Code of India was earlier amended in December last year allowing the use of polyester, apart from cotton, wool, silk and khadi for making hand-spun, hand-woven and machine-made flags.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement will be held from August 13-15, and urged citizens of the country to use 'tiranga' as their profile picture in social media accounts between August 2 and August 15. (ANI)

