Telangana Guv expresses gratitude to PM for International Yoga Day

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 21 (ANI): Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, conveyed greetings and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for International Yoga Day.

"I extend my wholehearted greetings to the people of Telangana and to all those living across the globe on the occasion of International Yoga Day being celebrated on June 21. I thank our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making this national tradition a international event," Soundararajan said in a statement.

She further said that Yoga is an invaluable part of rich ancient Indian heritage, and is practiced and promoted across the world for its health benefits. "Regular practice of Yoga helps in perfect union of body and mind and contributes positively to the physical, mental, and spiritual wellbeing of the practitioners."

She said, "The current COVID-19 pandemic situation has once again highlighted the need for better immunity and stressed the importance of regular practice of Yoga to achieve better immunity levels and prevent infections."

"Duly following the theme for the International Yoga Day-2020 is "Yoga at Home" and "Yoga with Family." I wish you all to practice yoga along with your family members at your home and be safe and healthy," she added. (ANI)