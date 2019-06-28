Telangana: Hang glider crashes in Siddipet, 2 injured

Siddipet (Telangana) [India], June 28 (ANI): Two people sustained injuries after a hang glider they were travelling in crashed near Mulugu area here, police said on Friday.

During a telephonic conversation with ANI, Police Commissioner of Siddipet District, Joel Davis said: "Two persons were flying in a powered hang glider in Mulugu area. Due to some technical reason, it crashed. In the incident, two persons who were flying in the glider sustained injuries."

The injured were immediately shifted to hospital for treatment and are out of danger now. (ANI)

