Telangana has seen more development under TRS govt than in past 60 years, says state Minister

"Telangana has seen the development right from the basic need of the people to the most sophisticated infrastructure. It has seen development in just a span of six and half years, which has not been done over the last 60 years," Rao said while addressing a teacher and graduates at a gathering in Hyderabad.

Highlighting his government step, the Minister said that the Telangana government has been spending Rs 1,20,000 on each student who bares studies in the 650 residential schools in the state established by the state government.

"For the last six and a half years, Telangana was able to set up five medical colleges while over 60 years the previous governments were able to establish only five. the TRS government is able to give students scholarships for those who are willing to study abroad," he said.



He further said that many multi-national companies have come to Hyderabad and set up their office and has created employment opportunities to the talented youth of the state. "They were able to provide 1,33,000 job opportunities to the unemployed youth in the state in the public sector jobs," he added.

Talking about the COVID-19 pandemic, KTR said that we have never expected that a pandemic like COVID-19 would hit us and we get separated from each other and our daily chores. The economic activity has come to a halt during a pandemic.

"The state has faced a loss of Rs 50,000 crores due to the pandemic and have to appeal to the central government to assist the state during the tough times but the central government instead of providing us the helping hand, they have not even provided us with what has to be given to the state in the form of GST compensation. The Modi government has failed to keep the promises that he made to the public on India," the minister said.

The Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) minister appealed to all the graduates to vote for TRS MLC candidate Vani Devi for the betterment of Telangana.

"The BJP MLC candidate N Ramachander Rao says that he is a voice of the people and is a voice to question but here our TRS candidate Vani Devi is not just a voice to question but also a voice that can find solutions," he said. (ANI)

