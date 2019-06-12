Representative image
Telangana HC issues notice to 12 Congress defectors

ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2019 16:06 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 12 (ANI): The Telangana High Court has issued notice to 12 MLAs who defected from Congress to Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).
The court on Tuesday also issued notice to the office of the Assembly Speaker, Council Chairman, besides the Legislature Secretary and the Election Commission.
A division bench adjourned the hearing by four weeks and sought their reply by then.
On June 6, 12 out of 18 MLAs of Congress had met the Telangana Assembly Speaker to join Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's party.
The Congress unit of Telangana had launched a 36-hour hunger strike on Saturday in protest against the crossover of the 12 legislators to TRS. (ANI)

