Telangana HC issues notice to 12 Congress defectors

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 12 (ANI): The Telangana High Court has issued notice to 12 MLAs who defected from Congress to Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).

"Three writ Petitions have been filed in the High Court regarding the merger of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) into TRS Legislature Party (TRSLP). The Telangana Assembly Speaker issued a bulletin stating that twelve defected MLAs merged into TRS.

"In this regard, High Court has issued notices to the Speaker, 12 defected MLAs, Assembly Secretary and Council Secretary asking them to reply in four weeks," lawyer Ravi Shankar Jandhyala told ANI here.

The matter was later posted for after four weeks by the HC on Tuesday.

Congress leaders had filed a petition in the court after 12 party MLAs defected from the party.

On June 6, 12 out of 18 MLAs of Congress had met the Telangana Assembly Speaker to join Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's party.

The Congress unit of Telangana had launched a 36-hour hunger strike on Saturday in protest against the crossover of the 12 legislators to TRS.

Later, the Telangana speaker released a bulletin stating the merger of members of CLP into TRSLP and kept disqualification petitions against twelve defected MLAs pending with him. (ANI)