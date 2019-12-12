Telangana HC postpones hearing on Hyderabad encounter case plea

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Telangana High Court has posted the matter of the Hyderabad encounter case for Friday in which woman activist Sandhya Rani is one of the main petitioners.

"Encounter case has been posted for tomorrow by High Court Chief Justice Bench till clarity comes from Supreme Court order. The court said the four bodies should be preserved till tomorrow 2.30 pm," Woman activist Sandhya Ranis said while speaking to ANI in Hyderabad.

The order from the judicature came hours after the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered setting up of a three-member inquiry commission to probe the Telangana encounter case and stayed proceeding before Telangana High Court and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) until further orders.

The panel will be headed by a former apex court judge V S Sirpurkar and comprise former Bombay High Court judge Rekha S Baldota and former CBI director D R Karthikeyan.

The apex court has now ordered the proceedings before both the Telangana High Court and NHRC to be put under stay till further orders.

The veterinarian was gang-raped and killed by four people before they burnt her body in Telangana's Shamshabad on November 27. Her charred body was recovered a day later.

A few days later, the accused -- Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva, and Chennakeshavulu -- were killed in a police encounter. (ANI)

