Telangana heatwave: People advised to stay indoors between 12 PM-4 PM

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 31 (ANI): The Telangana Health Director on Thursday advised people of the state to avoid going outdoors between 12 pm and 4 pm, as the state is witnessing a continuous rise in temperature.

"The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert as they are heatwave across the state in some days. Hyderabad and some other districts are already witnessing a rise in temperature," said G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare.



The Director announced that the state government has made elaborate arrangements for common people to help them in the fight against the heat. On Thursday, Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24.6 degrees Celsius.

"The temperature will be high during this time and there are chances of sunstroke. We have made elaborate arrangements by keeping ORS packets at all the health facilities, Anganwadi centres and schools," he said.



He further informed that the Chief Secretary had a meeting with all the district collectors for making elaborate arrangements to counter the heatwave.

The Director of the Health Ministry also shared the fact the state is effectively fighting against COVID-19 and it is under the control of the state.

"COVID-19 is under control and we are witnessing only 30 cases per day. Except Hyderabad no other district is reporting cases more than in single digit," he added.

Sharing the details of COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the state, Director said almost 100 per cent of coverage of both the dosses has been for people who are above 18 years of age.

"Vaccination coverage for 15 to 18 years has around 80 per cent in both first and second dose. 64 per cent coverage done for recently started 12 to 14 years children. By the end of this week we will cover the full vaccination for 12 to 14 children of the first dose," he added. (ANI)

