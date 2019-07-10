Telangana: Here's how pregnant constables are aiding 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'

Rachakonda (Telangana) [India], July 10 (ANI): Pregnant constables in Telangana's Rachakonda are voluntarily posing as decoys to nab those indulging in prenatal sex determination.

Redefining the idea of strength and conviction, the 'SHE teams' are conducting the decoy operations in pursuance of central government's 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', while they themselves carry a life inside them.

"Under this operation, when we get credible information, we arrange a decoy. Here, our women constables who are pregnant take part in this operation. Our pregnant women constables voluntarily act as probable customers in such scanning centres, and when they are about to pursue it, we trap them, Shaikh Saleema, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, who is heading the SHE team, told ANI.

We have been able to generate a fear of law among people in urban as well as rural areas, that gender determination of foetus is unlawful and punishable, Saleema said.

The teams have successfully arrested nine qualified doctors from the zone, who have been indulging in such unlawful activities, and shut down six to seven multi-specialty hospitals.

Yadamma, a woman constable who has been part of such decoy operations, said, "This gives me immense confidence to spread awareness about women issues in public issues."

According to Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat, the initiative was launched keeping in mind the declining sex ratio in the country.

"There has been a steep decline in the sex ratio in the country. According to recent statistics in our state of Telangana, earlier, the sex ratio was around 914 females per 1000 males, now it has come down to 901 females per 1000 males. Keeping this in mind, we have started this initiative," Bhagwat asserted.

The Rachakonda Police have been actively pursuing 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' programme in the state of Telangana for the last three years now. (ANI)

