Telangana High Court permits RSS rally in Bhainsa on March 5

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 28 (ANI): Telangana High Court on Tuesday allowed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's March 5 Bhainsa Rally with the condition that the program should be conducted without disturbing peace and security.



The High Court has allowed only 500 people in the rally.

"Only those who do not have any criminal history should participate in the rally within a 300 meters distance of the religious places," the court added.

Moreover, the HC further said that the organisers should ensure that no untoward incident takes place and the rally be held peacefully. (ANI)

