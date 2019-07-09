Telangana Home Minister visits food poisoning victims in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 8 (ANI): Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Monday visited 40 students from the Telangana Minorities Education Residential School who were admitted in a hospital after they displayed symptoms of food poisoning here.

"All the children are out of danger and there is nothing to worry. We think that the students might have offered food from outside when their parents came to visit them on Sunday. This could be one of the reasons, however, we are investigating the issue and will take action accordingly," the minister said.

Meanwhile, B Safiullah, Secretary of the school, said: "When we enquired, we got to know that the cook had used tamarind in huge quantity while cooking food for the students. However, a committee has been constituted to further look into the matter."

Murali Krishna, Superintendent of Niloufer Hospital told ANI, "The children between the age group of 10 to 12 years were admitted in the hospital early in the morning after they displayed symptoms of food poisoning. We kept them in a special ward and were given medicines immediately."

The children are under observation for the next 24 hours, hospital authorities added. (ANI)

