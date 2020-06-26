Telangana: Husband of 32-year-old woman who committed suicide taken into custody

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 26 (ANI): The husband of 32-year-old woman, who allegedly committed suicide, has been taken into police custody and investigation into the case is underway, informed ACP Ashok Kumar Goud.

Lavanya had left a suicide note stating that she could not bear harassment by her husband and so she is ending her life. She had posted a screenshot of a chat and a picture of a lady with whom her husband allegedly had an affair, on social media before committing suicide.

"A woman has committed suicide under RGIA Police Station limits in Hyderabad. She has posted a video on Facebook in which she said that she was going to take the extreme step due to harassment by her husband who is a pilot. Her husband Venkateswar Rao is having an affair with another lady, and he used to mentally and physically harass her. They wanted divorce," said ACP Ashok Kumar Goud.

"Last night arguments took place between them, and later she committed suicide. Before that, she posted video and wrote a note. Later, her husband got a call from his wife's sister about her Facebook post and he went to check on her. He found the bedroom to be locked and when he managed to open the door, he found her hanging and shifted her to hospital where she was declared brought dead. We are investigating the case, and we have taken him into custody," added Goud.

Lavanya's father said, "My daughter wrote a suicide letter stating that she cannot bear the harassment. I urge the authorities for stringent action against Venkateswar Rao and his family who are responsible for my daughter's death." (ANI)

