Telangana: Husband slits wife's throat at her workplace in Mahabubabad

Mahabubabad (Telangana) [India], July 31 (ANI): In a horrific incident, a man allegedly murdered his wife by slitting her throat at a private clinic near the Meriwada police station on Tuesday.

The incident took place on July 30 when accused B Sevalal went to the clinic where his wife Kasturi used to work as a nurse, SP Koti Reddy said.

As there were marital issues between the couple, the woman had returned to her parents' home around two months ago, alleging that her husband harassed her mentally and physically, police said.

After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. The woman died on the spot and her body was shifted to a local government hospital for autopsy.

A case under Sections 302 of Indian Penal Code has been registered and further probe is underway. (ANI)

