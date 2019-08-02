Telangana: Hyderabad Police rescues 874 children from child labour

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): The Hyderabad Police has rescued 874 children from child labour this year.

"'Operation Muskaan-V' for tracing missing children was launched on July 1, 2019. This was a month-long program to trace missing children and rescue child labour, children engaged in begging, etc. In Hyderabad City, 17 teams were constituted - each headed by a Sub Inspector," said Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City.

He added, "During the operation, 445 children were rescued out of which 407 are boys and 38 are girls. 51 boys were sent to rescue home at Saidabad. 13 girls were sent to rescue home at Nimboliadda. 356 boys and 25 girls were handed over to their parents."

Further 429 children were rescued during 'Operation Smile' conducted from January 1-January 31, 2019.

"Therefore this year 874 children were rescued by Hyderabad City Police," Anjani Kumar said.

"Seven cases were registered against employers (i.e., auto mechanic, building contractor, Aquarium shop, matching centre, bangle shop and chicken centre) undr Child Labour Act. In 431 cases, labour officers imposed fine of Rs 18,70,800 on the employers. 7 children were rescued from begging/streets," he said.

The official shared that special efforts were made by the rescue teams to see that these children do not again go back to work.

"After counseling of parents and in co-ordination with other stake holders, six SC children and three ST children, total 31 children are being admitted into residential/other schools. The children were also provided with school uniforms, school bags, books and stationery, etc," Kumar said. (ANI)

