Telangana: I-Day celebration arrangements at historic Golconda Fort

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Arrangements for Independence Day parade and hoisting of flag by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao are being made at the historic Golconda Fort, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, KCR will hoist the flag and will be accompanied by various higher officials from the state.

"Telangana state police and Orissa special police force will participate in the parade. Our special contingent force is going to represent Telangana in Bhubaneshwar," Additional Director General of Police Abhilasha Bisht told ANI.

He further mentioned that the police is all geared up to conduct the programme. (ANI)

