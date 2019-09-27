Telangana: IMS director, 6 others arrested in multi-crore medical supplies scam

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Seven persons were arrested on Friday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with the alleged irregularities in procuring medical supplies meant for the ESI hospitals across Telangana.

The ACB has arrested the director of Insurance Medical Services (IMS), Hyderabad, Dr Devika Rani. Apart from her, joint director K Padma, assistant director Vasantha Indira, senior assistant Harshvardhan, pharmacist Radhika, managing director of Omni Medi, Srihari and his employee Nagaraju were also arrested by the ACB.

On Thursday, the ACB conducted raids at 23 places in Hyderabad and Warangal including the residence of IMS director Devika Rani and others.

The ACB inquiry had revealed that Dr Rani and other officials were involved in making fake indents, falsifying records, violating rules and regulations in purchasing medicines, surgical kits, etc., and caused a loss of around Rs 10 crore to the state exchequer. (ANI)

