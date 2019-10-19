Telangana: IMS Joint Director attempts suicide in prison

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Dr Padmaja, Joint Director of Insurance Medical Services (IMS), allegedly attempted suicide in a prison here.

"Dr Padmaja, Joint Director, Insurance Medical Services today informed the women jailer in the Chanchalguda women's prison that she consumed BP tablets more than the dose. She was immediately shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for treatment. The doctors team in the hospital has given proper treatment to Padmaja and informed us that her condition is out of danger," Saidaiah, IG, Telangana Prisons told ANI.

Last month, seven persons were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with the alleged irregularities in procuring medical supplies meant for the ESI hospitals across Telangana.

The ACB arrested the director of Insurance Medical Services (IMS), Hyderabad, Dr Devika Rani. Apart from her, Padmaja, assistant director Vasantha Indira, senior assistant Harshvardhan, pharmacist Radhika, managing director of Omni Medi, Srihari and his employee Nagaraju were also arrested by the ACB.

The ACB had conducted raids at 23 places in Hyderabad and Warangal including the residence of IMS director Devika Rani and others.

The ACB inquiry had revealed that Dr Rani and other officials were involved in making fake indents, falsifying records, violating rules and regulations in purchasing medicines, surgical kits, etc., and caused a loss of around Rs 10 crore to the state exchequer. (ANI)

