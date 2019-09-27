Representative image
Representative image

Telangana: IMS officials cause loss of over 9 crore to exchequer, case registered

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 23:41 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered a case in connection with an alleged scam where the Insurance Medical Services (IMS) officials reportedly caused a loss of over 9 crores to the government exchequer.
The case has been registered under various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code.
According to ACB officials, an inquiry was taken up by the Bureau on the directions of the state government on the allegations of corruption and irregularities in the department of Insurance Medical Services (IMS).
The inquiry revealed that the Devika Rani, Director, IMS and other officials were involved in making fake indents, falsifying records, violating rules and regulations in purchasing medicines, surgical kits etc and caused a loss of around ten crores to Government Exchequer.
The fake indents for medicines worth Rs. 1,03,13,247 prepared by Dr K Padma, Joint Director, Hyderabad on May 26, 2018, and May 28, 2018 claimed the bills through the concerned In-charge medical officers of dispensaries.
Doctor Devika Rani, Director, IMS passed the bills.
The ACB officials said medicines worth Rs. 1,22,51,291 were received by Dr K Padma but the stock was not sent to the concerned dispensaries during the year 2018.
Dr Devika Rani, Dr K Vasanta, Asst. Director and other officials have caused a loss of Rs. 9,43,47,947 to the government exchequer in the purchase of medicines through the Special Drug Dispensing Unit (SDDU) in the local purchase.
Based on the details a case under section 13(1)(c)(d), 7(a), 13(1)(a) and 13(2) of PC Act and 477 (A), 465, 468, 471, 420 and 34 of the IPC has been registered and the offices and residences of Dr Devika Rani, Dr K Padma, Dr K Vasanta and other 14 government officials and 4 private persons are being searched. Further investigation is on in the case.
The ACB officials have submitted a report to the government in the case. Sources said the "scam" might be much bigger than what is being revealed. (ANI)

