Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2022 out: Here's how you can check scores

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Tuesday announced results for its students of inter 1st year and 2nd year.



Results are available on these websites-- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and bie.telangana.gov.in.



Over nine lakh students appeared for both TSBIE inter first and second year exams conducted in May.

Here's how you can check your results



1. Visit the official tsbie.cgg.gov.in website



2. On the homepage, click on the 'TS Inter results 2022'



3. Click on the TS 1st year or 2nd year results link for login window



4. Choose the exam followed by your stream (General/Vocational)



5. Enter the hall ticket number and click 'get result' button

Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy announced results in which over 60 per cent of students in both second and first cleared the exam. (ANI)