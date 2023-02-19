Telangana is Afghanistan of India, KCR is Taliban, says YSRTP chief YS Sharmila

Mahabubabad (Telangana) [India], February 19 (ANI): YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila on Sunday said that Telangana is the Afghanistan of India and KCR is its Taliban.

While talking to mediapersons in Mahbubabad, Sharmila said, "He (Telangana CM KCR) is a dictator, he is a tyrant, there is no Indian Constitution in Telangana, there is only KCR's Constitution. Telangana is the Afghanistan of India and KCR is its Taliban."

On Sunday, Telangana Police detained YS Sharmila for allegedly making inappropriate remarks against the Mahabubabad MLA and BRS leader Shankar Naik.



The police moved her to Hyderabad to avoid any law and order problems in the town of Mahabubabad. They registered a case against her under section 504 of the Indian Penal Code Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace] and section 3(1)r of the SC ST POA Act.

Addressing a public meeting, YS Sharmila allegedly attacked the Mahabubabad MLA for not fulfilling his promises and said, "You gave many promises to the people, which you have not fulfilled. If you are not fulfilling your promises, that means you are a kojja [castrate]," she said in a public meeting on Saturday.

Following the incident, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) staged a sit-in protest in the district against YS Sharmila for her alleged derogatory remarks against Mahabubabad MLA.

The protestors on the road were showing their rage against the YSRTP chief by sloganeering "Go Back Sharmila" and burning the hoardings and flexes of the party. (ANI)

