Telangana IT minister instructs officials to expand T-Fiber project across all municipalities

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 8 (ANI): Telangana IT and Industries Minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao on Thursday directed officials to expand the state Fiber Grid (T-Fiber) project to all municipalities and to conduct a survey in the GHMC limits as part of the project expansion.

As per a statement, Rao also directed officials to submit a report at the earliest after a meeting with the Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation Board meeting at T-Hub.

"By August this year, every village will be extended fiber connectivity and works were being executed accordingly," officials assured the Minister.



Rao also instructed officials to commence the exercise of extending fiber connectivity to 30,000 government offices on a priority basis from June.



"As per Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's instructions, all the Rythu Vedikas should be extended fiber connectivity," the Minister directed the officials, adding that this would benefit the farmers in accessing internet services.



The officials informed that already connectivity was extended to five Rythu Vedikas under a pilot project. (ANI)

