Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao launches AI projects at IIIT-H

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 13 (ANI): Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday launched three projects - iRaste, Bodhyaan and Microlabs at IIIT Hyderabad.

Emphasizing that technology reaches to the common man and solve problems at the ground level,"the Government of Telangana in collaboration with Intel India, IIT Hyderabad and Public Health Foundation of India had set up INAI - Applied Artificial Intelligence Research Center in 2020 in Hyderabad.

The center focuses on leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to solve India's population-scale challenges in key sectors such as healthcare and smart mobility.

Through collaboration with industry, academia and government, this center aims to drive high-impact applied research, create population scale datasets, advance AI, develop technology through IP generation and foster entrepreneurship.

KTR participated in the launch of AI at Population Scale at IIIT, Gachibowli in Hyderabad on Tuesday under the INAI - Applied Artificial Intelligence Research Center.



Project iRASTE Telangana is a pivotal project that will move beyond traditional approaches to Road Safety by leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence. For the first time, Al will act as a force multiplier and transform Road Safety Engineering.

Bodhyaan is a Mobility Car Data Platform. This platform will have multiple sensors cameras, LIDARs, night-vision cameras, RADARs, including the required computational power to capture and process real-time data on the vehicle.

MicroLabs is based on the pillars of Scale, Speed, Sensitivity, & Sample cost which brings out genomic surveillance for communicable diseases to Point of Care (POC) and is setup at IIIT Hyderabad.

Intel lndia Country Head Nivruti, Emerging Technologies Director Rama Devi and other dignitaries graced the occasion.

(ANI)

