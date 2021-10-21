Telangana IT Minister KTR interacts with European Business Group

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 21 (ANI): Telangana Information technology and industries minister K T Rama Rao spoke at a webinar with the members of European Business Group on Wednesday.

The Minister said that the State Government has been giving top priority to sectors include IT, electronics, life sciences including pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical devices, defence and aerospace, food processing, textiles, automotive including EV, plastics and chemicals, gems and jewellery, retail, and logistics, according to a release by the Telangana government.



Rao highlighted that Telangana also has the highest industrial land bank in the country, and in that sense, it becomes very easy for the government to identify a suitable land parcel for allotment to the industries, without going through the complexities of a land acquisition process.

"Because of all these reasons, Telangana has become a go-to destination for some of the most marquee names from across the world as well as domestically. I also feel proud to share that more than 24 per cent of our investments come from our existing investors, meaning that these are repeat investments," said Rao, according to the press release.

"This obviously shows that our existing investors have found the going to be so good that they are prepared to bring more and more investments into the same state of Telangana instead of looking elsewhere," said Rao". (ANI)

