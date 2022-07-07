Telangana IT minister KTR slams Centre for LPG price hike

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday criticised the central government for the increase in gas cylinder prices.

"#AchheDin Aa Gaye Badhai Ho #LPG over Rs 1050 An increase again of Rs 50 Modi Ji's Gift to all Indian Households," tweeted KTR as the price rates on gas cylinders have risen significantly.

"Citizens are troubled with the constant price increase of gas cylinders in the country," said TRS Working President and Minister KTR. With his failed economic policies, the Centre is affecting the common public adversely, he added.

KTR stated that, under the BJP rule in the past eight years, the cooking gas prices have increased 170 per cent in the country, creating a world record for selling the most expensive gas. "With the recent increase of Rs 50, the country has seen a whopping Rs 244 price increase on each gas cylinder this year alone," he said.

"In 2014, when NDA came to power, the gas cylinder price was just Rs. 410. And now, it has increased threefold, with the present price being over Rs. 1100. This is very unfortunate. This shows the inefficiency of the BJP government in the country, he said.



By not providing any subsidies and concessions, the Central Government is silently attacking the citizens of the country, KTR said.

KTR stated that on one side the Rupee value is drastically dropping; on the other side, the fuel prices are skyrocketing. The price hike of essential daily goods has become a serious problem for the citizens of the country. Under NDA governance, the common man is finding it difficult to run a house on a budget but no BJP leader is concerned about these problems, KTR said.

KTR also added that the Union Government, instead of creating new jobs, is taking away the present jobs of the people, which is affecting their financial condition, making it more difficult for the common man to survive. On this price hike issue, BJP leaders staged huge protests across the country before they came to power, but now they all are sitting silently, he said.

TRS Working President stated that the country is going through a difficult time where the BJP government is unable to control inflation.

He also added that the people are now considering taking up old methods such as using wood instead of using gas cylinders provided under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, he said.

KTR demanded the BJP Government at the Centre to reduce the prices of gas cylinders for the welfare of the people and not stage dramas of reducing prices during election times.

KTR thanked the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party workers who raised their voices and staged protests against the price hikes. He also stated that TRS will continue to stand for the people and constantly question the BJP Government for its wrongdoings. (ANI)

