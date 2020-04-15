Telangana IT Minister visits red zone area in Sircilla.

Sircilla (Telangana) [India], April 15 (ANI): Telangana IT Minister K Taraka Ramarao on Wednesday visited Subhash Nagar -- red zone area in the town -- and took stock of the situation in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

He also visited Vemulawada, a famous temple town in Telangana. Ramarao was accompanied by Revenue and Town Municipal Administration officials.

Ramarao in the red zone area interacted with local residents and asked them whether they are getting essential commodities properly or not. He told them that the government is taking the utmost care to contain the coronavirus.

He appealed to the public not to step out of their houses and consult doctors in case of any illness. He further asked them to inform the officials in case they face any troubles. (ANI)

