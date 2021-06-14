Telangana: Jain community gives rose as token of appreciation to those receiving Covid vaccine shot

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 13 (ANI): In a bid to encourage more people to get vaccinated, Sri Jain Shwetamber Terapanthi Sabha of Secunderabad gave roses to all those who received their Covid-19 vaccine dose at their vaccination drive on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, the Vice President of Sri Jain Terapanthi Bhawan, Dileep Daga said, "Each person who comes to the vaccination center to get themselves vaccinated is being heartily invited and is being given a rose flower so that it encourages even more people to get vaccinated".



Daga also mentioned that about 400 vaccine shots have already been administered in their drive and plan to reach a target of 2,000 in total.

Telangana reported 1,280 new COVID-19 cases, 2,261 recoveries and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state government's medical bulletin.

The total cases reached 6,03,369 including 5,78,748 total recoveries, 21,137 active cases and 3,484 deaths. (ANI)

