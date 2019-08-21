Telangana: Jilted man posts obscene photos, videos on woman's FB account, 3 held

Medchal (Telangana) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): A 19-year-old man and two of his friends have been arrested for posting obscene pictures and videos on a woman's Facebook account, police said on Tuesday.

Vannala Rakesh started harassing the woman after she rejected his proposal for marriage, they said.

Rakesh, who was privy to her social media account details, posted obscene photos and videos from the Internet along with the phone numbers of the woman and her parents.

"Two of his friends -- Chinthakindi Mahesh (23) and Mohammed Gouse (21), who helped him to commit the crime, were also taken into custody," the police said.

The family lodged a complaint after they started getting phone calls and messages from strangers. A case under sections 354D (stalking) and 509 (act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act was registered.

During the investigation, the police found that the accused were staying in Ankushapur village of Ghakesar Mandal and nabbed them. The three men were produced in court and sent to judicial custody. (ANI)

