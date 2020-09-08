Telangana: Junior Assistant, office subordinate arrested for demanding, accepting bribe in Karimnagar

Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], September 8 (ANI): A junior Assistant and a subordinate at the office of the Assistant Director, Drugs Control Administration, Karimnagar have been arrested for demanding and accepting bribe.

A press note from Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Hyderabad on Monday said, "On September 7, 2020, at about 1547 hours, Sri Peddi Vinayak Reddy, Junior Assistant, O/o the Assistant Director, Drugs Control Administration, Karimnagar was caught red-handed when he demanded and accepted bribe from the complainant Sri Dasi Ravinder resident of Huzurabad "for getting issued the licence pertaining to the complainant's medical shop." The bribe amount of Rs.20,000 was recovered from his possession at his instance."

"Sri Mohd Rizwan, Office Subordinate in the same office, who demanded and accepted Rs 500 from the complainant, was also caught in the office premises and the bribe amount was recovered from him," the press note said.

The Junior Assistant and the Office Subordinate are being arrested and produced before the Hon'ble Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases, Karimnagar. The case is under investigation, it said.

"In case of demand of bribe by any Junior Assistant or Office Subordinate or any employee of the Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department, the public are requested to contact Toll Free Number of ACB, i.e., 1064 for taking action as per law," the press note added. (ANI)

