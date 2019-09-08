Telangana: K T Rama Rao, T Harish Rao take oath as ministers in state Cabinet

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Sircilla MLA and son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, K T Rama Rao, and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao took oath as ministers in state Cabinet in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Harish Rao, who took an oath as minister today is the nephew of CM K Chandrashekar Rao.

K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to appoint 12 MLAs as the Chairperson of various corporations in today's cabinet expansion.

According to government sources, Rao has decided to fill up all the nominated posts with full-time incumbents in order to strengthen the administration.

Rao has decided to give higher posts to senior party leaders who have lost the elections in the last polls, including S. Madhusudhana Chary and Jupally Krishna Rao.

Former Ministers like Kadiam Srihari, Nayani Narasimha Reddy, former Deputy Speaker Padma Devender Reddy, government whip Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLA Bajireddy Goverdhan may be assigned to play a key role. (ANI)

