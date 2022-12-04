Telangana: KCR accuses BJP of trying to topple TRS government

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 4 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Sunday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is conspiring to topple the Telangana government.

While addressing a public gathering at the MVS college ground in Mahbubnagar district, after inaugurating several developmental schemes, the Telangana CM said, "The BJP government led by PM Narendra Modi is conspiring to topple the Telangana government. The thieves who came to buy the TRS MLAs were caught and put in jail."

He further asked BJP why his government should be toppled, when people voted for his party.



"The PM himself says that they will topple our government. I want to ask them, for what reason? Didn't people vote for us? Didn't we win the elections? Is this the India we dream of where the PM goes to Bengal and says that 40 TMC MLAs are in touch with us," he asked.

He further said that the country is still lacking on many fronts even after 75 years of independence, and urged the public to support Bharatiya Rashtriya Samiti (BRS).

"Even decades after independence, people of the country do not have access to basic infrastructure, with the national capital itself suffering due to water and power crisis. The development that took place in Telangana, why is it not happening in other parts of the country? Expand BRS and play a vital role in national politics," he said. (ANI)

