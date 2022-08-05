Telangana: KCR inaugurates Police Integrated Command and Control Centre

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 4 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday inaugurated a State Police Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) whose structure is spread over 6.42 lakh sq ft.

KCR laid the foundation stone and performed Bhumi Puja On November 22, 2015.

The state government spent around Rs 500 crores for the construction of the centre. There are five blocks in the centre. Tower 'A' has 19 floors including the ground floor. Tower 'B' has two basement ground floor with 15 floors, Tower 'C' -Auditorium Ground Floor and two floors, Tower ' D' - Ground plus first floor, In Tower 'E', CCC has been established between 4 and 7 floors.

Tower 'A' is the tallest among all the towers. It has a total of 20 floors. DGP chamber is on the fourth floor and the Hyderabad Police Commissioner's chamber is on the 18th floor. Other top-level officials' chambers are on the 7th floor.

CCTV feed and other information of all districts of Telangana are connected to CCC in Hyderabad



According to the government, it established the centre for multi-purpose use.

"The objective to set up the centre is to coordinate all the systems of the government sector and protect people in time and minimize the loss during disasters," said an official statement.

The government aims to control crime in the state with continuous monitoring.

"It houses the centres of all important government departments including Police, Revenue, GHMC, Health Department, Natural Disaster Management Department," said the statement.

"In case of any calamity or accident, the problem is solved with the coordination of all the departments," it added.

According to the statement, along with day-to-day law and order maintenance, the command control centre helps to monitor security and traffic control during large public gatherings and festivals.

"All the information regarding Government and private hospitals, all ambulances, fire stations, police stations, all major locations, bus stands, railway stations, airports, major intersections, markets, etc. is connected to the high-end data analysis center in the CCC," it added. (ANI)

