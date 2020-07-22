Telangana: KCR reviews design of new Secretariat, suggests some changes

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 22 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) reviewed the design of the new Secretariat building and suggested some changes with respect to the facilities to be provided in its premises.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting on Tuesday at Pragathi Bhavan in which Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Planning Commission Vice Chairman Vinod Kumar, Chief Advisor to the government, Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar, and the architect, among others, were present.

KCR instructed officials to ensure that the new Secretariat building complex should be dignified in looks and have all facilities and good working conditions for the Chief Minister, ministers, chief secretary, secretaries, advisors and their staff.

He also spoke about one conference room, and a dining hall to be present on every floor, along with a waiting hall for the VIPs, dignitaries, delegates.

The Telangana High Court on July 17 had dismissed a petition seeking a stay on the demolition of the Telangana Secretariat building.

Earlier, the court on July 10 had stayed the demolition of the Secretariat building and asked the state government to clarify if the demolition is pending any clearances from any ministries. The High Court has extended the temporary stay twice.

The Telangana government authorities had started demolishing the secretariat from the night of July 6. (ANI)

