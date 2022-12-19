Telangana: "KCR running dictatorial rule," 12 members of TPCC resign

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 19 (ANI): Twelve members resign from the recently-formed Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee citing that over 50 per cent of the PCC members are leaders who recently joined from Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

This disappointed the leaders who worked for Congress for the last six years, said the resignation letters.

In the resignation letters, the disgruntled members also highlighted that the KCR has been running a "dictatorial rule" in the state and added that there is a necessity for a strong struggle to dethrone KCR.



The letter further read, there were allegations from Uttam Kumar that over 50 per cent of the PCC members are leaders who recently joined from Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

They submitted their resignation letter to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Malikarjun Kharge.

A letter of resignation was sent to the AICC secretary and in-charge of Telangana Manickam Tagore. (ANI)

