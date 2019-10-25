Telangana: KCR thanks public for TRS' Huzurnagar win, lambasts oppn

Huzurnagar (Telangana) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): TRS Party assembly candidate Saidi Reddy on Thursday won by-elections in Huzurnagar with a majority of over 40,000 votes.

She defeated Congress candidate N Padmavathi Reddy, who is the wife of former PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Thanking the public of Huzurnagar, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) lambasted the Opposition party for "misusing the power" by spreading false status of the government.

"The TRS has won with high majority. We lost the same seat earlier. All the promises made to Huzurnagar public will be fulfilled. I will likely address the public of Huzurnagar very soon. Opposition parties must change their policies that insult and astray the public," KCR said.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the TRS party win in Huzurnagar by-poll elections is "very normal".

Speaking in details about the polls, he said, "It is shocking that BJP has given many statements and the party was seeing a dream to emerge in Telangana and today we have seen an independent candidate has secured more votes than the BJP candidate in Huzurnagar and the BJP was in the fourth position."

He said that the BJP has failed to secure the seats in Maharashtra and Haryana according to their expectations.

"The BJP and Sang Parivar thought that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity will come over all the other issues but it has not happened," the AIMIM chief said. (ANI)