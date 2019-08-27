Telangana: Khammam BJP leader's son goes missing in London

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): BJP's Khammam unit president Sanne Uday Pratap son Ujwal Sriharsha has gone missing in London.

The police in London have registered a missing person case and are investigating the matter. Ujwal had gone to the United Kingdom to pursue higher studies.

Pratap told ANI on Tuesday that the family was informed about Ujwal's absence on August 23.

According to him, the missing report was registered with the police around 11.30 am (UK time) on August 21, the same day he had talked to his mother.

The BJP leader expressed dissatisfaction over the probe, saying the police were not showing interest in the case.

"Usually the police in London are very active but they are not showing interest in this case. The CCTV footage has not been checked and they have not talked to any of his friends from the university. They found Ujwal's bag near a beach and the police are searching only in that particular area," he said.

"It has been six days and they have not found a single clue. They are not trying to investigate deeper and it is total negligence on the part of the police" Pratap said, noting that he has been assured all possible help by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy.

He also said that he has not received any threat calls.

The BJP leader will be leaving for London today. (ANI)

