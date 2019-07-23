Telangana: Kin seek Centre's help to bring back mortal remains of two people who died in Riyadh accident

Mancherial (Telangana) [India], July 23 (ANI): The families of two persons who died in a road accident in Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday urged the central government to help them carry the bodies back to India.

Polishetty Kiran, son-in-law of the deceased Uppu Mallesh, speaking to ANI over the phone said that on July 21 around 6 am (Riyadh Time). Mallesh, 40, and Nampally Raju, 24, were killed when a speeding vehicle rammed into them from behind while they were on their way to work.

Polishetty Kiran said: "We request the External Affairs Ministry and NRI cell of Telangana to ensure that the mortal remains of the deceased are brought back at the earliest so that we can perform the final rites."

The deceased men knew each other and had been staying in Riyadh for the last four years. (ANI)