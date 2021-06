Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 17 (ANI): Telangana Labour Minister CH Malla Reddy's brother Narsimha Reddy was booked on Thursday for organising card games (gambling) at a private property in Bowenpally, said the police.



He was also booked for violating COVID-19 protocols and lockdown rules, the Police further said.

A Task Force police team conducted the raid and nabbed Narsimha Reddy along with others and handed them over to Bowenpally police for further action. (ANI)