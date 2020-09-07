Telangana: Landmine blast at Charla Mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem, no casualties reported

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], September 7 (ANI): A landmine blast occurred at Charla Mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district in the wee hours of Monday but no casualties were reported.

Venkatapuram Police Circle Inspector and a bomb squad inspected the Venkatapuram National Highway from Bhadrachalam and inquired into the details of vehicles coming on the main road.

Maoists have called for North Telangana bandh and high tension prevailed in Venkatapuram area on the border of three states.

Sunil Dutt, Superintendent of Police, Bhadradri Kothagudem District speaking to ANI over the phone said, "A land mine blast occurred at the Charla Mandal in the wee hours of Monday. No casualties reported." (ANI)

