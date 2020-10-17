Telangana: Last rites of minor help who died of burns conducted in Khammam

Khammam (Telangana) [India], October 17 (ANI): The last rites of the minor domestic help, who succumbed to burn injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad, were conducted in Khammam on Friday.

Transport Minister Ajay Kumar expressed condolences over the death of the 13-year-old girl.

The minor domestic help from Khammam district, who was set on fire allegedly by her employer's son after she resisted his rape bid, had died on Thursday after battling for her life for 28 days.



The 13-year-old girl had received around 70 per cent burn injuries after the 26-year-old man allegedly poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze as she rejected his advances on September 18.

The incident, however, came to light earlier this month when police took suo motu cognisance of the matter after she was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad, 17 days after the incident.

According to Khamman Police Commissioner Tafseer Iqbal, the accused was booked for attempt to rape, attempt to murder, and screening of evidence, besides under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. After her death, the charge of murder under Section 302 was added to an FIR lodged in the case.

Police said the accused was arrested on October 5. They will plead before a district judge for a fast-track trial in the case, added police. (ANI)

