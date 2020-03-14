Telangana Legislative Council to discuss impact of COVID-19 in state

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Telangana Legislative Council will hold to a short discussion on the impact of coronavirus in the state and measures that have been taken so far.

Meanwhile, Telangana Health Minister's office said that the lone coronavirus patient from the state has recovered and is going to be discharged from the hospital soon.

The development comes after 82 confirmed cases of coronavirus and two deaths related to the lethal infection have been reported in the country.

Telangana Health Minister, Etela Rajender on Tuesday had said that all necessary measures and special digital thermal screening for all passengers are being done at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA)".

"There is no need to panic. Today we have done the second test of the suspected patients and the reports will be out tomorrow. As we have to discharge him after 14 days we have kept him in isolation and will be discharged after 4 days," he added.

Speaking upon the preparedness of the state government, he said: "We guided the airport authorities to take the complete details of the people who are coming back to India from abroad also who went for studies and working in abroad. We are scanning them appropriately with the thermal scanner. 200 staff members, 2 doctors, and 2 nurses are working near all the air bridges round the clock."

"We scanned 41,102 members as of now at the airport out of which 271 were doubtful but they turned out to be negative. International travellers cannot escape from the screening," he added. (ANI)