Telangana likely to receive light to moderate rains for next 2 days

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Telangana is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall for the next two days, Meteorological department said.

Speaking to ANI, Nagaratna, Head Meteorological department said, "During next two days, Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rains at one or two places and thunderstorm activity likely to be recorded at one or two places in next 2-3 days."

In coastal Andhra Pradesh many places likely to experience light to moderate rains and one or two spells of heavy rain likely to be recorded during the next 24 hours, the weather department stated.

"The present weather indicates that there is a depression lying over 200 kilometres South-East of Karavati, Lakshadweep and 220 Kilometers South West of Thiruvananthapuram. This is likely to move Northwest wards Lakshadweep islands, during next 24 hours and likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm," it added. (ANI)

